How to get free MARTA rides this holiday season

MARTA is celebrating the holidays throughout December.

ATLANTA — Public transportation is about to get a little more festive in metro Atlanta.

Starting Saturday, people who catch a ride on MARTA's holiday buses can get to their destination for free.

The transportation authority will debut its holiday buses during its Season on the Square celebration Saturday with the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. During the event at Colony Square in Atlanta, people can enjoy local bands, street performers and family entertainment between 10 a.m. to noon during which people can get a first look at its holiday-themed bus.

The transit authority teased a mock-up of the bus, which will likely display a snow person with a friend outside of its ornament-shaped home which features a bow.

"It's lovely weather for a bus ride together with you!" is written on the design surrounded by a winter wonderland with mitten-shaped community members.

MARTA elves will also travel across the transit's service area and gift 500 Breeze cards to bus riders from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, according to a news release.

Besides free rides, MARTA will also host customer appreciation celebrations from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at different transit stations. Customers can enjoy music from the Tinseltone Carolers, hot chocolate, a holiday photo booth and other giveaways throughout December.

Five Points Station will host special holiday performances by India Tyree and Maiesha McQueen on Dec. 14.

To check out MARTA's holiday service schedule, click here.