ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has six no-swim water parks that are free and open to the public.

The "Spraygrounds" are basically mini water parks where families can play and are a good way to cool down on hot days.

These parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

  • D.H. Stanton Park | 213 Haygood Avenue, SE
  • Historic 4th Ward Park | 800 Dallas Street, NE
  • Center Hill Park | 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, NW
  • Perkerson Park | 770 Deckner Avenue, SW
  • Adams Park | 1620 Delowe Drive, SW

The Sprayground at Adams Park is the newest park. The City of Atlanta and partners invested approximately $500,000 for the new park amenity, according to a release.

"Splash Island" features a spray pool, water cannons, a huge dumping water bucket, new lifeguard chairs and deck space to accommodate large crowds. Find more information about Atlanta parks, here.

