Atlanta-based company to provide free period-care products at Beyoncé concert

ATLANTA — As the countdown begins for the Beyoncé concert on August 11, Atlanta-based and Black-owned The Honey Pot Co. is prepping an initiative to offer free period product vending machines at major events.

With an estimated 71,000 fans expected to attend the Beyoncé concert, The Honey Pot Co. aims to provide a supply of over 70,000 free menstrual products to concertgoers through the use of 15 cashless vending machines.

If the test run proves a success, it could pave the way for a menstrual renaissance in the United States, making free menstrual products a reality at major events nationwide.

The concept of offering complimentary menstrual products at large-scale events could be a significant breakthrough for the U.S. While there have been debates over a free menstrual product law at the federal level and within businesses and school systems, the country still lags behind European counterparts like Scotland, where successful pilot programs for free nationwide menstrual products have been implemented in recent years.

The Honey Pot Co. has been at the forefront of the feminine care industry, with its products being present in an impressive 4.6 million homes and stocked by most major retailers. As one of the most successful Black-owned brands in retail, the company has continuously advocated for inclusive and accessible feminine care solutions.