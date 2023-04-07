Local small business owners work to help girls with free prom dress giveaways

Merle Skipwith puts together an event every year called "Say Yes to the Prom Dress".

ATLANTA — Two local organizations are helping young high school girls feel like princesses at prom.

They are gifting a key element for the occasion for free: the dress.

Say Yes to the Prom Dress

Merle Skipwith has been helping young girls around the metro Atlanta community for years.

Skipwith lovingly known as "Ms. Skippy" owns Skippys Needles Pins, according to Facebook.

The event she puts together every year is called "Say Yes to the Prom Dress."

This year, Ms. Skippy has more than 150 dresses to give away. She even offers free jewelry, accessories, shoes and more to go along with the look.

Hello, to whom this may concern. There is a huge effort being made to help young girls in the community with prom... Posted by Indigenous Alién on Monday, April 3, 2023

Dresses are currently on a first come first serve basis. Ms. Skippy is asking parents and high schoolers in need to come pick out a dress.

The event happens at Old National Outlet Mall on Old National Highway in College Park. Ms. Skippy will be at the mall from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until April 29.

So far, she has given away prom dresses to 87 students from her home and at the mall.

Those who want more information on the event can contact her at 937-829-7597.

Saving a Sister's Prom Dress Party

The S.O.S Youth Mentoring Program is also putting on a separate event for young women who are looking for free prom dresses.

The event is on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event is called "Saving a Sister's Prom Dress Party." It will be held at the Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library in Decatur.

A free prom look including shoes, dresses and food will be gifted at the event, according to the organization. An organizer said about 60 girls will participate in the inaugural event with hopes that they'll spread the word to make it an annual affair.

