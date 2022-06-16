Free splash pads and fountains around metro Atlanta

Here's a list of places to cool off other than the public pool.

ATLANTA — There are many other places besides the public pools to cool off this summer in metro Atlanta as temperatures continue to break records.

Check out the list below for free splash pads and fountains around the city, their hours and locations.

Fountains

This fountain has bright colors with programmable jets. It's at the Battery, so there are plenty of places to shop, eat or drink around the area.

Where: 800 Battery Ave.

In Duluth's downtown area, this fountain is the center for many community events in the city, like concerts and movie nights.

Their fountain is open seven days a week, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Where: 3167 Main St.

This fountain is in Gwinnett County at a park. It's interactive and open: Thursday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.

Where: 650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

Much like E.E. Robinson, this fountain is at a park; Graves features a playground, soccer field, and trail. The fountain is also interactive and open: Thursday through Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.

Where: 1540 Graves Rd.

Water can reach up to 30 feet in the air from 70 jets at this fountain. It also can do hundreds, thousands of lighting configurations.

The fountain is open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 1320 Monroe Dr. NE

This fountain sits in front of Alpharetta's City Hall building and, according to Facebook comments, it's full of children all the time. It's open anytime, any day. Alpharetta said they only close it when temperatures get close to freezing.

Where: 2001 Commerce St.

About 30 minutes south of downtown Atlanta there's an interactive fountain. The fountain is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.to 11 p.m. The park also boasts an outdoor fitness circuit for kids and adults, a 1.1-mile paved walking/jogging track and an event lawn.

Where: 750 Fairview Rd. Ellenwood, GA

Splash pads

This splash pad features several in-groud sprayers with a water tunnel. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till September.

Where: 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy.

This pad is located at the Rodney Cook Sr. Park, which opened in 2021 in Atlanta's Vine City neighborhood. The 16-acre park features the pad along with a fountain, streams, a playground and more. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till September.

Where: 616 Joseph E. Boone Blvd., NW

The splash pad here is a part of the first solar-powered park in the city. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till October 1. There are water-powered cannons and plenty of sprayers.

Where: 213 Haygood Ave., SE

A small but mighty splash pad is located in southwest Atlanta. The park is named after civil rights activist James "Shackdaddy" Edward Orange. He worked as an assistant to Martin Luther King Jr. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till September.

Where: 1305 Oakland Dr., SW



Located on Atlanta's Beltline, the splash pad is within 17 acres with trails, a playground and rental bikes. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till October 1.

Where: 800 Dallas Street, NE

The splash pad at this park was installed through efforts of Atlanta City Councilmember Joyce Sheperd, the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Affairs surrounded by sculptures from local artist Maria Artemis. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from May till October 1.