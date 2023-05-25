Athens witnesses sixth fatal car crash of the year as elderly driver and man lose lives: Police

Two fatal accidents occurred just a mile apart in Athens during the first week of May, resulting in the loss of a man and an older woman's lives.

ATHENS, Ga. — During the first week of May, two crashes not even a mile from each other in Athens took the lives of a man and an older woman, according to reports from the police department on Thursday.

Police reports show that the two deadly wrecks happened on the same road at different intersections, just two days apart.

The first crash happened May 4 at the intersection of Danielsville and Nowhere Roads, just a little under two miles from Athens Technical College.

A 36-year-old man named Fredrico Purnell, driving a Chevrolet Tahoe, was heading north down Danielsville Road when he hit the median, police said.

Athens-Clarke police officers were called to the scene around 4:22 p.m., learning that the man had been thrown from the truck after striking the raised median.

Purnell was taken to the local hospital by EMS, and on Wednesday, the police department was notified that the 36-year-old died. Then two days later, another fatal crash happened in the city, involved two cars.

This crash happened May 6 at the intersection of Freeman Drive and Nowhere Road, just over half a mile from the previous crash, police said.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Julia Hampton was driving north down Freeman Drive when she crashed into a Jeep Cherokee at the Nowhere Road intersection. The 85-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Police said they were told on Thursday that Hampton had died from her injuries.

According to the report, Hampton's crash marked Athens-Clarke County's sixth fatal car crash this year.