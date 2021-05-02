Firefighters save historic Georgia barbecue restaurant in Butts County

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Georgia BBQ restaurant is thanking firefighters that managed to quickly extinguish a pit fire on Thursday before it caused any serious damage.
Fresh Air Barbecue in Butts County shared photos of the firefighters hard at work in the afternoon.
Crews from the Butts County Fire Department, working alongside firefighters from Flovilla, Jackson, and the Department of Corrections, responded to the scene and there was already smoke rising from the exterior of the building.
According to the Butts County Fire Department, everyone inside was evacuated safely and the fire put out quickly in the room where it started. Crews thanked several other members of their department and others for their help.
The restaurant also shared on Facebook that they were thankful that they only lost a pit full of meat and had planned to reopen later in the day. According to their website, Fresh Air Barbecue has been in continuous operation since 1929.