Firefighters save historic Georgia barbecue restaurant in Butts County

The restaurant touts itself as the oldest pit-cooked barbecue restaurant in Georgia, having opened in 1929, that still operates at its original location.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A popular Georgia BBQ restaurant is thanking firefighters that managed to quickly extinguish a pit fire on Thursday before it caused any serious damage.

Fresh Air Barbecue in Butts County shared photos of the firefighters hard at work in the afternoon.

Crews from the Butts County Fire Department, working alongside firefighters from Flovilla, Jackson, and the Department of Corrections, responded to the scene and there was already smoke rising from the exterior of the building.

According to the Butts County Fire Department, everyone inside was evacuated safely and the fire put out quickly in the room where it started. Crews thanked several other members of their department and others for their help.