WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Authorities are confirming that a death that happened at a Georgia restaurant Friday night was a suicide.

The Warner Robins Police Department confirmed to WMAZ that a customer shot himself in the restroom of a Cheddar's restaurant in the 2900 block of Watson Boulevard.

Throughout the lengthy investigation that night, people were seen leaving the restaurant though it's unclear if they were employees or customers. During that time, the restaurant perimeter was roped off with crime tape as investigators walked in and out of the restaurant.

At least one investigator was seen checking windows and license plates of cars in the parking lot.

WMAZ reports that it's unclear if the person found in the restaurant drove there alone or with someone else.

In the midst of the tragedy, the Macon station listed an important number for anyone suffering in silence. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.