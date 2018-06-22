DACULA, Ga. -- Family and friends of an 18-year-old who died in a crash Thursday night are trying to come to terms with the loss.

Authorities said Alissa Harvey was behind the wheel when she crashed on Highway 316 in Gwinnett County. Her friend Mya Puckett, said she was heartbroken after hearing the news. She found out about the deadly crash on Facebook.

Alissa Harvey

"I love you so much. I wish it would have been me instead," Puckett read from a Facebook post that she says was written by the victim's brother.

RELATED | One dead, another seriously injured in Gwinnett accident

Gwinnett County Police said Harvey lost control as it crossed under the Sugarloaf extension while heading westbound and entering a curve. The vehicle then barrel-rolled before stopping in the middle of the road.

Another teen was inside the car with Harvey. They were both ejected in the crash. Harvey, a high school graduate, died at the scene.

"It was kind of shocking especially with her birthday being almost 13 days away and we had plans," she said.

Single-car crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Puckett said she misses her joyful friend.

"She could make you laugh she could brighten up a room from just a casual conversation," Puckett said. "She was a very free spirit, very loving, she loved her family."

At last check, authorities said the teen who was injured is still in the hospital. They are investigating speed and alcohol as possible contributors to the crash.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA