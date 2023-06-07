x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Large fire destroys vacant Hall County home

Firefighters were called to a home on Friendship Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a two-story abandoned home engulfed in flames.
Credit: Hall County Fire

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A vacant Buford home is now a total loss after fire destroyed it Tuesday, according to a Hall County Fire Facebook post.

Firefighters were called to a home on Friendship Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a two-story abandoned home engulfed in flames.

Officials said that the fire was so large that they had to battle it on a ladder truck. 

Although the home was vacant, firefighters still searched the house confirming no one was in it during the fire.

Authorities said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire. 

Press Release: Large Home Engulfed in Flames At approximately 1:10 am on June 6th, Hall County Fire Rescue was...

Posted by Hall County Fire Rescue on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Shooting at North Point Mall carnival, 2 hurt | Update

Before You Leave, Check This Out