Large fire destroys vacant Hall County home

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A vacant Buford home is now a total loss after fire destroyed it Tuesday, according to a Hall County Fire Facebook post.
Firefighters were called to a home on Friendship Road around 1:10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a two-story abandoned home engulfed in flames.
Officials said that the fire was so large that they had to battle it on a ladder truck.
Although the home was vacant, firefighters still searched the house confirming no one was in it during the fire.
Authorities said that they are still investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
