ATLANTA — While shoppers are finding those last-minute gifts, others are spending Christmas Eve giving back.

From preparing a meal to ringing a bell, people across Atlanta are taking time out of their Christmas holiday to make sure their neighbors are taken care of.

11Alive's Joe Henke spoke with some of them on Tuesday, many of whom have spent decades volunteering on the holiday - and some who are giving back for the first time. And they hope more people will join them next Christmas.

John Davis was ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle bell outside Kroger at Ansley Mall on Christmas Eve.

"Ooooh weee, I've been out here everyday since Black Friday," Davis said.

This Christmas season, Davis only set down his bell for two days. Christmas Eve is his twenty-fourth day this year of bell ringing - from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

He says every coin and dollar adds up to help the less fortunate. For him, this is giving back after years of being homeless.

"For about ten, fifteen years," he said.

Davis said he lived on the streets of Atlanta. Then, several years ago, the Salvation Army helped him find a new home. Now, he returns the favor every Christmas.

"I don't have to be out here, but I choose to be out here," he said.

Across town, hundreds of volunteers prepared a dinner to feed 10,000 people in need.

"Just a good opportunity to come out and do something with other individuals for the holidays," Chief Vance Williams with the Atlanta Department of Corrections said as he washed dishes.

This dinner will be served at the 49th annual Hosea Helps Christmas Day Festival of Services.

"It is humbling. It reminds you how truly blessed you're and it reminds you that you should be continuously be giving back," he said.

RELATED: Salvation Army says 'dire shortage' of Red Kettle donations in metro Atlanta

For Greg Powell, this is his first year volunteering.

"It is very easy to get involved," he said. "It is a great way to give back, give back to less fortunate people in need. You never know where people are in their life."

Jonas Ho says after 10 years of volunteering with Hosea Helps, he keeps coming back because of the impact this event has on Atlanta.

"At first, I just knew you feed the homeless and feed the hungry. But when I came to the event, I found they had a barbershop, they have medical, they have legal advice, they have school supplies. I'm like, 'wow, this is really life changing.' Not just a meal."

And whether you are preparing a meal for thousands - or ringing a bell, Davis hope more people will give back next Christmas.

"Just come on out and help some one who is less fortunate than you," he encouraged.

In Atlanta, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle goal this year was to raise $1.3 million. We're told they will have a final count shortly after Christmas Day to see if they reached their goal.

The Hosea Helps Christmas Day festival runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Georgia World Congress Center.

