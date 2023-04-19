'The deal is done' | Fulton Co. approves agreement to add Morehouse School of Medicine as designated healthcare provider

Fulton County government hopes the center will be the answer to a healthcare desert in central and south Fulton County.

ATLANTA — Fulton County leaders are moving forward with a new partnership to alleviate a healthcare desert in the county following recent closures of several medical facilities.

During a board of commissions meeting on Wednesday, commissioners approved an agreement to finalize negotiations for a medical center that will cater to Atlantans in central and south Fulton County.

“This is a historic agreement between a government and the Morehouse School of Medicine to address the health desert in central and south Fulton County," Robb Pitts, Chairman of Fulton County Board of Commissioners said.

The decision comes after Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center shut down in November and Wellstar East Point closed its emergency department last year. The closures left many without a nearby hospital, resulting in Grady Memorial being the only level 1 trauma center within an hour of Atlanta.

Dr. Adrian Tyndall, president for Health Affairs and dean of Morehouse School of Medicine, believes the decision will greatly benefit the surrounding community.

“We’re investing in the right way and we’re investing in an impactful way and we want to be accountable to the community also," Tyndall said.

Prior to the vote, Tyndall detailed plans for the site:

The project is expect to cost about $15 million over the next five years with an initial investment between $4 to $5 million

The location would place it within a 30 minute drive to 80% of residents in the healthcare desert

The project would serve over 189,000 residents

Morehouse School of Medicine will handle all staffing

“We’ll recruit and bring people to align with this mission and participate with what I think is really good work for the community," Tyndall explained.

Tyndall said the center will be housed within Buggy Works Office Park in East Point. He also added that they are setting a 90-day deadline to get the facility up and running, once a final agreement is approved.