Fulton County Commissioners to vote on plan for jail

Commissioners will also vote on whether to pour $40 million into the current jail in the meantime.

ATLANTA — Fulton County Commissioners are under unprecedented and increasing pressure from lawsuits and now from the Department of Justice to act now and improve the inhumane conditions at its jail. They are scheduled to vote on Wednesday on building a new jail and also on pouring more money into the current one, just to keep it running in the meantime.

The aim is to end the nightmare that is the Fulton County jail, once and for all.

Why now? One of the latest reasons is Lashawn Thompson.

No one has spoken out more powerfully for immediate change than the late Lashawn Thompson-- through his family.

Thompson died in an unsanitary cell filled with bedbugs, while suffering an untreated mental illness-- a victim of inhumane conditions, according to his family and their attorney, Michael Harper of Atlanta.

“They put that man in that cell, and left him there to die!” Harper said at a news conference in April.

Sheriff Patrick Labat, on Tuesday, welcomed the commission’s plans.

“We have to figure out a humane way to continue to take care" of the detainees, Labat told reporters.

The quick fix would be to spend $40 million more on the current jail, simply to hold it together over the next few years. The money would come from a property tax hike that will be considered later this month.

A long-term fix would be to spend an estimated $1.7 billion to build a new jail by the end of the decade. Funding sources are under discussion and might include a sales tax hike.

“It’s less about saving the cost,” Labat said. “And (more about) building the right facility. We need a replacement facility that focuses on mental health, and that focuses on re-entry. And treating people as they need to be treated the moment they hit the door and they come in... It is my job as sheriff to present to our community what we need, to treat people in a humane fashion.”