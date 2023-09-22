DA's investigator accidently shoots own leg; no active shooter at Fulton County Courthouse

Atlanta Police said "a DA investigator accidentally discharged her firearm sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg."

ATLANTA — A Fulton County District Attorney's Office investigator accidentally shot herself in the leg Friday morning. The Atlanta Police Department advised there was not an active shooter situation in the incident.

It was not clear what, if any, kind of panic the incident might have caused.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office also tweeted it was "gathering details" on the incident and noted there was no "active threat"

We are gathering details on a shooting incident at the Fulton County Courthouse. There is no active threat. — Fulton County Sheriff's Office (@FultonSheriff) September 22, 2023