DA's investigator accidently shoots own leg; no active shooter at Fulton County Courthouse

Atlanta Police said "a DA investigator accidentally discharged her firearm sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg."
Credit: 11Alive Cody Alcorn

ATLANTA — A Fulton County District Attorney's Office investigator accidentally shot herself in the leg Friday morning. The Atlanta Police Department advised there was not an active shooter situation in the incident.

APD said "a DA investigator accidentally discharged her firearm sustaining a gunshot wound to the leg. She is alert, conscious and breathing."

It was not clear what, if any, kind of panic the incident might have caused.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office also tweeted it was "gathering details" on the incident and noted there was no "active threat"

