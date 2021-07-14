Fulton County DA focuses on violent crime, says there's a massive backlog of court cases

The DA is asking police chiefs to charge suspects under the state's street gang terrorism and prevention, when supported by evidence.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — To address the spike in violent crime around Fulton County, the District Attorney is asking for help inside and outside of the courtroom. D.A. Fani Willis said there are two issues she is facing as she focuses on violent crime.

First, a massive backlog of court cases need to be prosecuted as courtrooms reopen. Secondly, there is a need for countywide coordination tackling gang activity.

Earlier this week, Willis wrote a letter to the Atlanta Police Department Chief Rodney Bryant along with every other police chief in Fulton County. In her letter, she claimed that 70 to 90% of violent crime is gang-related.

And now, the D.A. is asking police chiefs to charge suspects under the state's street gang terrorism and prevention, when supported by evidence.

Willis said the act can add five to 15 years to a criminal's sentence. Currently, she is offering training to police departments on gathering evidence and building such cases.

Willis was expected to go before the Fulton County Board of Commissioner Wednesday afternoon to ask for more funding. She said she needs more staff to investigate and prosecute a pandemic-created backlog of court cases.

Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman supports Willis' claims saying she needed the funding for some time and it should be approved by the board before the situation becomes worse.

"She needs the funding to be able to handle that backlog of dangerous individuals, who if we don't hurry up and move they will be eligible for bonds," Abdur-Rahman said.

In her letter to police chiefs, Willis also said a similar coordinated anti-gang effort in New York City led to a lasting decrease in gun violence.