Fulton County is investing thousands of dollars into artists | Here's how to apply

Funding ranges from $1,000 to $50,000 for the program.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is investing in arts experiences through its grant program.

County-based art, cultural and community-based nonprofit organizations and artist collectives can apply for funding from the Department of Arts & Culture. Funding ranges from $1,000 to $50,000 according to the FCAC.

The funding opportunity, known as the Contract Services Program, is designed to support visual arts programming for the year. Fulton County officials said the projects aligns with the FCAC's mission to provide access, participation and appreciation of the arts for all county residents.

Apply for @FULTONARTS FY 2022 Contracts for Services funding cycle.



Funding range: $1,000-$50,000 for Fulton County based artists, arts, cultural & community based non-profits.



Apply here: https://t.co/5E7ljBw1Wg

More info: https://t.co/Y6uMrFZQsB or https://t.co/zLklcf54ZB pic.twitter.com/4iju6D1RoW — FultonCountyGeorgia (@FultonInfo) January 19, 2022

Eligible applicants are encouraged to apply for these service contracts which are designed to support Virtual Arts Programming taking place between January 1 through December 31, 2022 that addresses the Fulton County Arts & Culture program mission to provide access, participation, and appreciation of the arts for all Fulton County residents.

"Contractors present programs that reflect the cultural diversity of the County, capture the imagination of adults, families and youth, invigorate neighborhood growth, support economic development, and provide jobs," the application reads.

Those interested in applying can view the guidelines at www.fultonarts.org. Staff members are available to assist organizations throughout the application process, according to the FCAC.