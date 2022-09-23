Fulton County: Election officials find personal info was 'shared' in apparent 'human error'

The county did not outline the scope of the information or how many people could potentially be impacted.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County on Friday reported that election officials learned "personally identifiable information" had been "shared" outside the organization in an apparent human error.

The county did not report the scope of the information that had been shared, nor did they say how many people might be impacted. It is not clear who was on the receiving end of the information.

"Each individual affected by this incident will be notified and will receive credit monitoring services," the county said in a statement.

They said that upon learning of the incident, officials launched an investigation and determined it was "an isolated incident that appears to be the result of human error."

"The individual responsible for the incident no longer works with Fulton County," the county said.

11Alive responded to Fulton County seeking clarification on the nature of the incident and how many people might be affected.

This was the full county statement:

