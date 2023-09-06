Fulton County inmate dies at hospital days after being found unresponsive at jail, sheriff's office says

APD will conduct a death investigation

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is sharing details about another inmate who died recently. On Wednesday, authorities revealed that Shawndre Delmore died at the hospital days after being found unresponsive in his cell.

According to the sheriff's office, a detention officer found the 24-year-old unresponsive during a routine check just before 8:20 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. They said the jail staff tried to perform lifesaving measures on him until other medical staff arrived. He was then taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and died on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Atlanta Police officers arrested Delmore on April 1 for burglary and willful obstruction of law enforcement charges, according to the sheriff's office. He was being held on a $2,500 bond on the burglary charge and a signature bond on the obstruction charge.

The Fulton County Jail has been in the national spotlight for months after the family of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson said he died while in custody, alleging he was was eaten alive by insects and bedbugs while living in filth behind bars. The family reached at $4 million settlement with Fulton County last month in the case.

Other families have also come forward, demanding answers for their loved ones who also died while in custody.

In July, the U.S. Department of Justice announced it opened a civil investigation, citing it found significant justification to look into jail conditions.