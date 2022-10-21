'Detainee' dies in custody at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says

There were no identifying details about the individual made available by authorities.

ATLANTA — A person died while in custody earlier this week at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton Sheriff's Office said.

There were no identifying details about the individual made available by authorities, nor was any information about how they died provided.

The status of the individual's incarceration was also not fully clear. The sheriff's office described them as a detainee.

The person died at the jail on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office released a statement which said: "The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has asked the Atlanta Police Department to conduct an investigation into an in-custody death that was discovered at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. No additional information will be available until next of kin notification can be made and the preliminary investigation is complete."