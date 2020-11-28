x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Local News

Fulton County jail fire sends inmate, two employees to hospital for treatment

Authorities didn't say what types of injuries, if any, the three received, but suggested the trip was precautionary.
Credit: Google Street View
Fulton County Jail

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a fire erupted at the Fulton County jail on Saturday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the fire started around 9 a.m. on the seventh floor of the jail and was quickly put out.

However, as a precaution, two employees and an inmate were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.  Their injuries, if any, haven't been publicly released and neither has the possible cause of the fire.

Sheriff's office officials said they don't plan to release any additional information at this time. Check back for updates as they become available.

Related Articles