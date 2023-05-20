Fulton County inmate digs through shower wall, attacks detainee: Sheriff's office

Officials at the Rice Street jail discovered the hole Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. after an inmate was stabbed.

Example video title will go here for this video

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after jailers say an inmate managed to dig a significant hole through the shower wall and attacked another detainee.

Officials at the Rice Street jail discovered the hole Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. after an inmate was stabbed.

According to the sheriff's office, an inmate carved a path through the shower wall which led to the adjacent cell block. The inmate attacked the person in the cell, suffering "superficial stab wounds to his upper body," according to investigators. That inmate was being treated in the medical unit and is expected to survive.

Correctional officers checked both cell blocks following the attack and found several weapons, including shanks made from the building. Photos of those items can be found in the gallery below.

PHOTOS | Fulton County inmate digs through shower wall 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

"It presents a constant challenge for us to eliminate things like this from access to the inmates," interim Fulton County Jail Commander Curtis Clark said in a news release. "This jail has clearly outlived its useful life. That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job of providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates as well."

More charges will be filed against the inmate who launched the attack, authorities said.

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.