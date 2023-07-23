Fulton jail inmates without air conditioning, hot meals during weekend after storms knock out power (UPDATE)

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said they are working with Georgia Power to "fully restore" all power to the jail.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Fulton County now says contractors have "completed repairs to the chiller at the Fulton County Jail, a key step toward restoration of air conditioning at the facility. This will allow temperatures to return to the normal range over the course of today."

Inmates at the Fulton County Jail experienced uncomfortable conditions all weekend after severe storms knocked out power for much of the weekend, the sheriff's office said on Sunday.

The jail experienced a number of issues this weekend -- including no air conditioning, limited hot meals, and even being forced to stop accepting detainees for a period of time, the sheriff's office said.

A backup propane tank was also damaged from a fallen tree after straight line winds impacted much of Atlanta on Friday, fire officials said. They had to remove dangerous gasses before contractors could restart the air conditioning system within the jail.

Backup generators kicked on right away for basic power, but Atlanta Fire officials said that mechanical equipment has to remain off until the propane tank can finish venting.

A portable chiller truck has been used to help keep the jail cool in the absence of air conditoning.

Georgia Power was called in to help fix problems in the kitchen, which forced the jail to serve sandwiches on Friday night. Once the jail got those issues fixed, they served inmates hot meals with double portions on Saturday night.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick "Pat" Labat was at the jail overnight on Saturday and came back to the jail Sunday to work directly with the emergency response teams to help keep operations running smoothly, the sheriff's office explained in a statement.