Fulton County libraries will be offering free child eye exams | Where and when

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Library System will be offering free child eye exams across the next couple weeks around the county.
The library system said in a release that it will be partnering with the organization Vision to Learn for the free exams.
Parents are asked to schedule for an exam in advance, which they can do so here.
Here's where and when the exams will be available:
- Northwest Atlanta Library: July 18
- College Park Library: July 19
- Southeast Atlanta Library: July 19
- Northside Library: July 20
- Adams Park Library: July 20
- East Point Library: July 20
- Metropolitan Library: July 21
- Cascade Library: July 21
- Ocee Library: July 25
- Roswell Library: July 25
- East Roswell Library: July 27
- Cleveland Avenue Library: July 27
- Central Library: August 1