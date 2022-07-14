Fulton County libraries will be offering free child eye exams | Where and when

The exams will be offered at select libraries over the next couple weeks.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Library System will be offering free child eye exams across the next couple weeks around the county.

The library system said in a release that it will be partnering with the organization Vision to Learn for the free exams.

Parents are asked to schedule for an exam in advance, which they can do so here.

Here's where and when the exams will be available: