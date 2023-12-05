'With the individual capability comes the individual responsibility' | Fulton Co. Schools talk new security measure

Officials said they are continuing to educate staff to ensure they don't have any false lockdowns in the future.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County School District is just the latest district to start using Centegix, a badge-based security system that allows staff to alert authorities to an emergency within seconds.

Brian Noyes, a spokesperson with the district said they are working to ensure that all employees who use the device understand the responsibility.

“With the individual capability comes the individual responsibility," Noyes added.

All full-time Fulton County employees are now equipped with the Centegix badge. If it is pressed three times, it will alert local police and the front office to the badge's location. If it is pressed eight times or more, it will automatically initiate a school lockdown.

While every employee goes through software training, officials say they have experienced a series of false lockdowns in the last few weeks.

“When we’ve had those false alarms, it’s usually around someone who has an actual emergency, but they’ve chosen to continue to press it and maybe because of a lack of education but that they’re not used to being in those situations," explained Noyes.

Other districts have also adopted the technology including Cobb County which experienced a district-wide false lockdown in the fall when an employee triggered their Centegix badge.

Fulton County Schools acknowledge these false lockdowns can be traumatic for teachers, students, and staff and they're working to address concerns.

“We’re meeting with students and parents. When there’s one of these false alarms, we take steps and we learn from the process and ultimately when the district and employees learn, we become a safer district," added Noyes.