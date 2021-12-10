Fulton County breaks ground on new, bigger animal shelter

The 50,000 square-foot facility is part of the county's "Renew the District" initiative.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County leaders grabbed a shovel and marked where a new animal shelter will soon house dozens of potential pets.

Commissioners broke ground on the new facility Thursday morning. Crews are constructing the 50,000 square-foot facility at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. in Atlanta, not far from the Fulton County Airport. The building will also have 13,200 square-foot covered outdoor space for the animals.

The groundbreaking has been years in the making. The Fulton County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved its construction in 2019 to replace the area's current animal shelter, which has been in use since the 1970s, according to a news release. In October, shelter volunteers said it had reached capacity and was struggling to care for nearly 300 dogs at the time.

The new facility will create more kennel space and have an outdoor area for animals. Those who run the shelter said the new building isn't just to house more animals but to also make them more comfortable as they try to find the potential pets a home.

The project is expected to cost $38 million. The investment is from the Fulton County Urban Redevelopment Authority bonds and is just one piece of the area's Renew the District initiative.

The animal shelter is expected to open in early 2023.