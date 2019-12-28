ATLANTA — A Fulton County administrator is accusing District Attorney Paul Howard of sexual harassment.

Former Human Resources Director Tisa Grimes said she was the victim of workplace sexual harassment. She said Howard inappropriately touched her and made obscene comments over the span of a couple of months. She also claims she was demoted after calling attention to his alleged actions.

In response, Howard's attorney said the allegations were without merit and that they arose when Grimes was transferred to a different position. The attorney said Howard is fully cooperating and will continue to do so until the matter "runs its course."

