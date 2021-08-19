Fulton County needs poll workers for November election

The county said it will need between 300 to 400 poll workers to work at its 259 polling locations on Election Day.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County is hiring poll workers for the November 2, 2021 General Municipal and Special Election.

The Board of Elections estimates it will need 2,052 poll workers for its local government and school board elections. The county said it will need between 300 to 400 poll workers to work at its 259 polling locations on Election Day.

Here are the qualifications to be a poll worker:

You must be at least 16 years of age and older

Be willing to serve and work from 5 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Election Day (until 9:30 p.m. in the City of Atlanta)

Be able to read and write English

Must have reliable transportation

In-person training for poll workers begins Monday, Aug. 30. You must fill out an online application.

Depending on the position, poll workers will receive the following rate plus an additional $30 to attend training.

Dual Managers - $275

Chief Managers - $250

Assistant Managers - $200

Clerks - $175