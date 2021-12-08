Fulton County extends rental assistance program

Fulton County residents who qualify, outside of the City of Atlanta, can receive up to 18 months of rental assistance.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County announced it is extending its COVID-19 emergency rental assistance program.

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Pamela Roshell held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the program's extension.

"The past year and a half has been hard on everyone but it has been especially difficult for those who have the extra burden of falling behind on their rental and mortgage payments," Pitts said.

Fulton County residents who qualify, outside of the City of Atlanta, can receive up to 18 months of rental assistance. The county also said there is no longer a max capacity on rent payments per month. Residents can also qualify for 15 months of rent plus three months of future rent. Additionally, utility assistance will also be extended up to 15 months.

Roshell said this will help divert evictions and homelessness, as well as provide more support for families as COVID continues to surge.

The county had previously received $18 million in its first allocation from the federal government. In its second allocation, the county has received an additional $24 million from federal funding.

"We will help every single family that we can," Roshell said.

To date, the county has helped make 650 payments for rent and utilities, and assisted more than 2,000 tenants. The county said its currently processing 6,000 applicants.