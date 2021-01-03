$18 million on the way to help Fulton Co. residents with rent

The program aims to help Fulton County residents who live outside of the city of Atlanta and meet certain requirements.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Much needed help is on the way for Fulton County families struggling to make ends meet.

Officials confirmed the county will received $18 million in federal funding to help those living in Fulton County hit hard by the pandemic, allowing families to apply for as much as $1,500 to help pay rent and utilities.

“This was right on time, because people are hurting,” said Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, who represents District 6.

“Our staff has been working around the clock to get the program up and running. Too many families have had to choose between paying for medicine and food or keeping a roof over their heads. That to me, is just unacceptable in a civilized society,” Abdur-Rahman said.

According to the county, the funding will be used to help eligible Fulton County residents who reside outside the City of Atlanta who are in desperate need of rental-payment assistance and utility-payment support.

Renters must meet specific requirements outlined by the federal government in order to receive the assistance. Households affected by unemployment for 90 days or more and households whose incomes dropped by 50 percent will have first priority.

The online application process for program eligibility is slated to begin on Monday, March 1.

Rental assistance will be allocated up to $1,300 per month for up to six months and utility assistance will be up to $200 per month for up to six months.

Per officials, payments will be made directly to landlords and/or utility companies, not to individual residents.