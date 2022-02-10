Fulton County announces additional $25M available for rental assistance

The funds will continue to help support residents who qualify with their rent and utility costs.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An additional $25 million in emergency rental assistance program funding will support more Fulton County residents outside the City of Atlanta affected by the COVID pandemic.

Fulton County made the announcement Thursday after it received confirmation last week from the U.S. Treasury Department. The funds will continue to help support residents who qualify with their rent and utility costs.

Since March 1, 2021, a total of 22,538 applicants were received, and 6,937 applications were approved for residents within the Fulton County service area (outside the City of Atlanta).

The county had previously received $18 million in its first allocation from the federal government. In its second allocation, the county has received an additional $24 million from federal funding. It also expended $4 million locally to ensure residents' needs were met until additional funding could be finalized. Due to this, the application period never closed for Fulton County.

“The bottom line is: people still need help, even two years after the pandemic began,” Chairman Robb Pitts said. “While the economy has made a strong recovery, there are still many in our community who have been left behind. I am proud of the work our team has done meeting the needs of these residents.”

Chief Operating for Health, Human Services & Public Works Pamela Roshell added, “The continuing need for rent and utility assistance is very real. These additional dollars will allow us to make a continued impact in the lives of residents in need.”