Fulton County Schools approves license plate readers for enhanced security

The cameras can scan license plates and other characters of any vehicle, but not people or their faces.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County Schools has approved a new safety measure during its board meeting Thursday to install flock safety cameras that can read your license plates.

The cameras can scan license plates and other characters of any vehicle, but not people or their faces.

The system then can check national and local criminal databases, and alert law enforcement in real-time if it's needed.

Fulton County Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney said this will help keep his district on the cutting edge of student safety.

"I think we're on the leading edge of focusing on safety," Looney said. "Of course, we can't give everybody the assurance that nothing will happen. But I can assure you that we're preparing for the potential of something happening and doing everything that we know to do proactively."

The cameras will cost the district roughly $626,300 paid for by ESPLOST funds. The district plans to immediately begin installation with the hope all schools could have Flock cameras by January.

Looney also said the board has authorized an additional $6 million in their current fiscal year for the purpose of enhancing safety measures further.