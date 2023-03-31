SCORPION Unit renamed in Fulton County following Tyre Nichols case

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said its FAST unit "holds the same values and mission as the previously named Scorpion Unit."

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office crime suppression unit, known as the SCORPION unit, announced its new name months following the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn.

The deadly January traffic stop resulted in murder charges for five Memphis police officers in the department's SCORPION unit. Public outrage followed Nichols' death, leading to protests in different cities after city officials released bodycam video.

Fulton County introduced the FAST (Fugitive Apprehension Support Team) unit on Friday. Sheriff Patrick Labat came out in late January, disclosing that the sheriff's office would be changing the name of its crime suppression unit.

"The name change comes in light of the inexcusable actions of Memphis Police Officers, who cast dishonor, and suspicion, on the unit title 'SCORPION,'” the sheriff's office release stated.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said its FAST unit "holds the same values and mission as the previously named SCORPION Unit." They provided a statement on what the unit is responsible for:

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office F.A.S.T. unit is focused on the suppression of crime, apprehending violent criminals, and reducing gang-related crimes. Members of the FCSO F.A.S.T. Unit are responsible for providing proactive interdiction in areas of Fulton County experiencing a high number of violent crimes, street-level narcotics crimes, as well as gang activity. The FCSO F.A.S.T. Unit is also tasked with identifying crime patterns and repeat offenders and deploying legal resources to arrest criminal perpetrators.

"Changing the name of our elite unit was an important step we believed needed to be taken,” Labat said in the news release. “However, as the name 'SCORPION' was not the root problem in the horrific actions in Memphis, the name change for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is not a finite solution. We regularly review our operations, and training protocols, in alignment with our mission to serve the citizens of Fulton County with integrity, honor, and respect.”

Years ago, the Atlanta Police Department decided to dismantle a squad similar to Memphis' SCORPION unit. Those who lived in the city during the '90s may remember the REDDOG unit. According to Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis' online bio, she led various tactical units, including REDDOG, during her time years ago with Atlanta Police.

However, the unit became widely known for its role in the death of Kathryn Johnston, the 92-year-old Atlanta resident shot and killed two days before Thanksgiving Day in 2006 after an undercover tactical unit entered her home during a botched drug raid.

After officers burst into the northwest Atlanta home of the elderly woman, she grabbed her pistol – frightened – and shot once to protect herself. Police returned fire 39 times, hitting her six times – killing her.