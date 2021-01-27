Fulton County Sheriff's Office deputy dies

D'Andre Harris had been with the sheriff's office for six years.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of one of its deputies.

According to a press release, Deputy D'Andre Harris died on Tuesday.

“I am deeply saddened to relay the passing of one of our own yesterday,” Sheriff Patrick Labat said. “I humbly ask for respect of the family’s privacy as they take the necessary time to grieve over the loss of their loved one and make arrangements. Deputy Harris will be missed tremendously."

Harris had been with the sheriff's office for six years. He was a "dedicated member" of the Courts Services Division.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.