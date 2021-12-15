Fulton County Superior Court denies Victor Hill's push to be reinstated

Back in October, attorneys for Hill filed paperwork to have him reinstated as the Clayton County Sheriff.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Superior Court of Fulton County has denied an effort by suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill to have himself reinstated into his former office.

Back in October, attorneys for Hill filed paperwork (Writ of Mandamus) to have him reinstated as the Clayton County Sheriff.

Those attorneys claimed that the same law that allowed Gov. Brian Kemp to suspend Hill stated that the suspension was for a "defined limited duration, which has already exceeded a month."

Gov. Kemp suspended Hill in June after he was indicted on federal charges of violating the civil rights of several Clayton County Jail detainees. Hill pleaded not guilty to the charges in August.

Back in September, Hill's attorneys sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp requesting that he be reinstated due to these same reasons.

Recently, a former inmate of the county jail filed a lawsuit against Hill, claiming the sheriff ordered him to be put in a restraint chair for hours.