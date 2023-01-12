Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show

Holly McQueen was charged with several crimes including child molestation and enticing a child. She formerly taught at River Trail Middle school in Fulton County.

11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police for more information on the case. In a letter to parents, obtained by 11Alive from a viewer, Principal Neil Pinnock said McQueen, a teacher at River Trail Middle School in Fulton County, resigned from her position as the criminal investigation was launched concerning allegations about inappropriate behavior with a minor.

Currently, Pinnock said he does not believe any Fulton County students were involved. The alleged abuse is believed to have happened in Cobb County, where McQueen is being held.

Pinnock said the district will work with Cobb County police and added it notified its own school officers once they knew of her charges.

In total, jail records show McQueen was charged with:

Three counts of child molestation

Two counts of enticing a child

One count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor

One count of sexual assault by a teacher/principal/principal asst./other administrators engaged in sexual contact with another individual

The district released a statement about the case, confirming her separation from the school.