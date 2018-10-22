FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A veteran Fulton County teacher was killed while crossing a Roswell highway Saturday night.

According to Roswell Police spokesperson Lisa Holland, Susanne Scheer was walking across Alpharetta Street when she was struck by a van.

The accident happened in front of Lucky Burger and Pure Taqueria, Holland said.

The driver said she didn't see Scheer until after she was struck. She was not in a crosswalk, according to Holland.

Scheer was a special needs teacher with Fulton County Schools for 18 years, according to Fulton County Schools spokesperson Cierra Chuly Boyd. Scheer most recently taught at Vickery Mill Elementary, Mt. Park Elementary and Roswell High.

"Ms. Scheer, who most referred to as Sue, impacted many during her time with us and will be greatly missed by our community, teachers, staff and students," Boyd said in a statement. "Fulton Leadership is currently working closely with our Counseling Psychological Social Work Services Department to offer support to our students and faculty during this difficult time."

The crash remains under investigation, Holland said.

