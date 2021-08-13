Watch Live | Fulton County district attorney speaking on Secoriea Turner case

There is a 3:30 p.m. press conference at the Fulton County Courthouse.

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is speaking on the case of the death of Secoriea Turner on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement from the district, Willis and other officials are speaking at the Fulton County Courthouse for a pre-conference regarding Turner's death at 3:30 p.m.

Turner was among 31 people shot in the city the weekend of July 4, 2020. She was killed at eight years old when police say a group of people blocked University Avenue and fired into the car she was riding in with her mother.

Bullets hit the car multiple times amid the gunfire, hitting the little girl. The driver immediately drove Turner to Atlanta Medical Center, but she died at the hospital. The incident happened nearby the Wendy's Rayshard Brooks was killed at by an Atlanta Police officer.

Two people have recently been charged with the 8-year-old's shooting death. Julian Conley turned himself in about a week after the shooting. He was a teen at the time and was charged with murder in Turner's death.

Jerrion McKinney was arrested Aug. 4 and is being charged as a party to the crime in the alleged shooting by Conley. McKinney is accused of manning the illegal barricade the night she was shot and then chasing the car she was riding in after the gunfire. McKinney faces felony murder, aggravated assault, and gang activity charges.

In June, attorneys announced a lawsuit against the City of Atlanta, local leaders, and Wendy's in the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, saying they would sue for $12 million because the city failed to keep the area safe in the wake of protests.