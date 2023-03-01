Service details shared for slain Fulton deputy | How to contribute

Sheriff Pat Labat said a remembrance will be held later this week.

ATLANTA — As authorities announced an arrest in the killing of Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy James Thomas, the sheriff shared some details about how the 24-year-old will be remembered.

Sheriff Pat Labat said that services will be held in Thomas' hometown in Mississippi. For those locally who wish to pay tribute to the deputy, however, a remembrance is to be held on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton County Government Center in Assembly Hall.

Sheriff Labat also said anyone who wishes to contribute to funeral expenses to do so at this GoFundMe.

"The family needs time to heal and we ask you to give them the grace and space to do so," said Labat.

Labat said last week that Thomas had been with the office for less than a year. He was recruited out of another local police department in the south "specifically because of the energy and his love for what he brought to our agency," said Labat.

Labat added that the young deputy was "so well-liked, he was the life of the party" on the force, who maintained a "very good spirit" whatever the situation.

At a prior press conference the sheriff also described him as an "outstanding young man" who was the victim of a "heinous crime."

Thomas was found shot and killed in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle around 4:30 a.m. last Thursday on Bolton Road in the Riverside neighborhood.

Tuesday, Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said that it appeared that "the suspect was on foot and there was some type of argument that escalated to the gunfire."

It is not believed Thomas and Oliver knew each other or had any prior contact before whatever altercation occurred between them.