Funeral arrangements announced for two Fulton County deputies killed in crash

ATLANTA — The two Fulton County Sheriff's deputies killed in a crash on Sept. 29 along Interstate 20 will be laid to rest this week.

Anthony White and Kenny Ingram both died when their vehicle hit the rear of a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic at mile marker 190 just outside of Augusta. They were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail, a spokesperson said.

According to his obituary, a celebration of life service for Ingram, who would have marked 15 years of service in October, will be held Monday at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church at Noon. A public viewing is being held today from Noon to 7 p.m. at the mortuary.

A celebration of life service for White, a seven year law enforcement veteran who joined the agency in December 2012, will be held on Wednesday at the Ephraim Baptist Church in Atlanta, according to the obituary. He will be buried at the Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton.

The sheriff's office also announced a "Fund The First" campaign to collect donations for the families of the two deputies. More than $10,000 has already been raised.

Both men were assigned to the Law Enforcement Division of the Sheriff’s Office and their team commander said the loss is tragic. She said what she'll miss most about Deputy Ingram is his knowledge and experience.

"I think he'd celebrate his 15 years next month. He brought a wealth of experience," said Lt. Vivian Dixon-Bradford, who worked for years with deputies Anthony White and Kenny Ingram. "He would always give me some pointers - always encouraging me."

And, she said she'll always remember how Deputy White made everyone laugh.

"Deputy White was hilarious - always brought laughter to the department," Dixon-Bradford recalled. "I think he missed his calling as a comedian because you could always expect something funny to come from him."