Family of Morehouse student killed to hold fundraiser to boost reward

The family of Tyrone Holmes is hoping to raise the reward total, hoping more people will come forward with information.

ATLANTA — The family of a Morehouse student who was murdered in his own home is holding a fundraiser to raise money for a reward in hopes more people will come forward with information.

Tyrone "Rone" Holmes, 25, was killed in his off-campus home on Nov. 3 along Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found Holmes dead with gunshot wounds.

"We have found that two persons entered this home. Some type of altercation occurred inside, leaving one male deceased on the scene and another male that was injured to the head," Major D'Andrea Price said the night of the shooting.

Holmes was a senior at Morehouse College, where he was studying psychology. He was a Ronald McNair Scholar and Gates Millennium Scholar

Loved ones say Holmes went by ‘Rone, short for Tyrone, or Smiley because he always had a smile. He loved to sing and even released some of his own music. He was also a youth pastor.

As his family marks nearly one month since Holmes' life was taken, they are hoping his killer steps forward.

They are hosting a fish fry fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3200 Hopeland Industrial Blvd, Suite 700 in Powder Springs.

Holmes' family said the funds raised will be added to the current Crime Stoppers reward in hopes of getting more information about persons of interest from surveillance videos and photos.

“We were given little to no information, besides the fact that he got shot twice," Holmes' step-sibling Kourtney McCoy said. "Everybody is trying to figure out what exactly happened because we are getting little to no information. His dad is really going through it. That was his only child.”