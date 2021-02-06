Fundraising launched for families who lost homes in Cherokee County fire

Several homes were destroyed in a fire in Holly Springs on Wednesday.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Community fundraising has been launched in the wake of a fire in Cherokee County on Wednesday that decimated several homes in the Holly Springs area.

A 15-year-old was credited with alerting his family and neighbors in the middle of the night once the fire broke out, saving them from a blaze that left at least three homes "complete destroyed" and three others heavily damaged.

At least two separate fundraising efforts have been posted to GoFundMe in the wake of the fire.

One says it is being directed toward Diego and Rachel Velardez and their three sons. It said their home was one of the ones heavily damaged when the first spread from the source.

"This devastating house fire caused them to lose everything and caused massive amounts of damage. They are grateful that they all made it out safely but are in need of financial help from our community," the GoFundMe states. "Victims of fires face tremendous emotional stress and financial costs and I’m hoping we can help alleviate some of the stress that they will face as they begin to rebuild. Every single donation helps. Anyone that knows Rachel, knows just how caring, thoughtful, and giving she is."

So far, that GoFundMe has raised more than $14,000 of an original $10,000 goal.

The other has been organized on behalf of the Saint-Surin family, and says they "were sleeping in their home when a major fire burst on the outside of their home causing a complete loss of everything they own and a massive amount of damage to their home, cars and all of their belongings, including all of their memorabilia."

"We are so grateful that everyone made it out safely, however, the family is now having to scramble to come up with a plan to recover from this tragic occurrence," it states.

So far, it has raised about $4,000 of a $20,000 goal.