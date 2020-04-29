Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Smyrna police officer

The ceremony will take place inside Truist Park on Friday.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department announced plans for the service to honor Officer Christopher Eric Ewing who was killed in the line of duty on April 20.

The funeral will take place inside Truist Park on Friday, May 1, and will only be open to public safety personnel.

Ewing, 34, was killed by a DUI driver on South Cobb Drive, just after 11 p.m., Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett said. He was a 2-year veteran of the department, a husband and father to three children and previously served in the United States Air Force.

Attendees will be required to wear masks, get their temperature checked, sit two seats apart from one another and leave every other row open at the stadium.

A motorcade of police and emergency vehicles, expected to stretch over several miles, will escort the hearse carrying Officer Ewing from the funeral home to Truist Park, they said.

Members of the public are invited to line the route to pay their respects, however, they ask that you maintain appropriate distances from one another and to avoid gathering in groups of ten or more.

The motorcade is expected to depart at 9:00 a.m., and will travel along the following route:

Church Street to Atlanta Road

South on Atlanta Road

East on Spring Street

Across Cobb Parkway (US 41) onto Circle 75 Parkway

Onto Battery Avenue to Truist Park

Several roads along and around the route will be closed during the procession. The closures are expected to last from 9:00 a.m. until approximately 10:15 a.m.

The funeral service will be streamed online at 11Alive.com and on the 11Alive YouTube channel.