ATLANTA — Services for Imani Bell, a Clayton County 16-year-old who died following outdoor conditioning drills for her basketball team last week, have been announced for Saturday.

Bell's family will be holding a Celebration of Life service at the Hillside Chapel & Truth Center at 2450 Cascade Rd. SW in Atlanta at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.

A viewing will later be held from 2 p.m.to 5 p.m. at the Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, and a wake will be held in the evening from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. at Divine Faith Ministries at 9800 Tara Blvd. in Jonesboro.

A family member told 11Alive last week Bell was "the classic good kid" who had excellent grades, played sports and volunteered out of her own sense of compassion.

Family Photo

The family member, Justin Miller, said she had a bright future.

"Imani already had her things together," he said. "She was the classic good kid, just a very bad loss."

He said her parents were "heartbroken."

MORE ON THIS STORY

Attorney: School knew of record heat, held outdoor practice where teen died

'She was the classic good kid': Family describes 11th grader who they say died after conditioning drills

Bell, a student at Elite Scholars Academy, collapsed during outdoor conditioning drills last Tuesday, one of the hottest days this year in Georgia.

Miller, who is also an attorney, told 11Alive the family believes the school knew about the drills, and that they would have been seen as mandatory.

He also said they "will most likely file a lawsuit."