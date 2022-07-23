Funeral held for father killed during attempted carjacking at Gwinnett QuikTrip

Peachtree Corner Baptist church was filled with mourners who came to pay their respects.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. — Dozens of mourners filed into the Peachtree Corners Baptist Church Saturday to pay their respects to Bradley Coleman. The 29-year-old was killed on July 10 during an attempted carjacking while putting air in his tires at a Gwinnett Quik Trip.

The casket was covered in a large spray of red roses. Guests wore a combination of black and red clothing to honor Coleman.

People in the community remembered Coleman as a passionate coach, fierce community advocate, and loving father. Among those who eulogized home was Dr. John P. Douglas. He recalled meeting Coleman in college during football camp and becoming fast friends. He also described Coleman's ability to connect with people he came into contact with.

"He aspired to inspire others regardless of race gender, or socioeconomic status because how you carry yourself determines how far you will go in life," he said during the service.

A combination of friends and family members spoke. Between moments of sorrow were small bits of laughter as people remembered the man they knew.

"Oh, Bradley was blessed. When I met him he was shorter than me and it didn’t take long for that to change and quickly," Ivoree Taylor said.

The service was followed by a burial and a repast for attendees. A GoFundMe page was started by loved ones to raise money for Coleman's daughter.