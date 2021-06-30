Funeral plans announced for Gainesville firefighter who died in boating accident

The funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Rabun County High School.

ATLANTA — Services are being held on Friday for Chandler Patterson, the Gainesville firefighter who died in a boating accident.

Patterson, 27, had married his wife three weeks before the accident happened Saturday on Lake Tugalo. He had been at the Gainesville Fire Department for only two years.

The fire department said on social media that Patterson "brought smiles to everyone around him."

The family will have a celebration of life service on Friday at 2 p.m. at Rabun County High School, where Patterson attended. A visitation will be held prior to that in the school's fine arts building from 11 a.m. to 1:40 p.m.

After the service, a precession will be held from the high school to Betty's Creek Baptist Church in Dillard, Ga.

Clayton Baptist Church will livestream the service on its Facebook and other social media platforms.

Delays are expected on Highway 441 from the high school to Betty's Creek Friday afternoon.

The Rabun County Sheriff's Office will assist with the funeral.