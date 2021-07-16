Funeral held for Alpharetta police officer who died after battle with COVID-19

Officer Martin passed away nearly two weeks ago after a battle with COVID-19.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Funeral services for Alpharetta Officer Clinton Martin are being held Friday at 2 p.m. at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta.

Members of the community lined the streets as a procession moved through the city earlier in the day.

You can watch the service on 11Alive.com or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

A burial service is also set to take place at the Georgia National Cemetery at 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Officer Martin's patrol car is on display on the corner of Old Milton Parkway at Westside Parkway, directly across from the Avalon.

Officers have placed photos of Officer Martin on the windshield of his patrol car as a way to honor and pay special tribute to him.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is taking donations through its Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation. All donations will go to Officer Martin's family.