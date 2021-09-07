Funeral arrangements announced for Alpharetta Officer Clinton Martin

A visitation will take place at North Point Community Church at 4350 North Point Pkwy in Alpharetta on Thursday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced Friday for Alpharetta Officer Clinton Martin who passed away last weekend following a battle with COVID-19.

Visitation will take place at North Point Community Church at 4350 North Point Pkwy in Alpharetta on Thursday, July 15 from 6-8 p.m.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety said to expect traffic delays prior to the visitation on July 15 at 5 p.m. for the procession.

For anyone who would like to pay tribute to Martin, Alpharetta officials said feel free to stand on the side of Old Milton Parkway from Roswell Street to North Point Parkway at this time.

A funeral service will also take place at the church Friday, July 16 at 2 p.m. Then, a burial service will take place at the Georgia National Cemetery at 1080 Scott Hudgens Drive in Canton on Wednesday, July 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Officer Martin's patrol car is on display on the corner of Old Milton Parkway at Westside Parkway, directly across from the Avalon.

Officers have placed photos of Officer Martin on the windshield of his patrol car as a way to honor and pay special tribute to him.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety is also taking donations through its Alpharetta Public Safety Foundation. All donations will go to Officer Martin's family.