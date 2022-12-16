LIVE NOW | After leaving an impact on his community, family to lay fallen Gwinnett corrections officer to rest

Scott Riner was shot and killed on his way to work Dec. 13. Police arrested the 22-year-old they say pulled the trigger.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Its been a week since family and friends of a Gwinnett County correctional officer had to say goodbye. They are now giving the community a chance to pay their respects as they lay Scott Riner to rest Tuesday.

The funeral for the fallen officer is underway at North Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville. It will be followed by the processional to the burial site at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.

Riner was shot and killed outside the Comprehensive Correctional Complex on Dec. 13. A judge denied bond for the 22-year-old man arrested and accused of murdering Riner just three days after the shooting.

Riner worked as a correctional officer for 10 years.

A former inmate said Riner left an impact on him causing him to turn his life around. He described him as one of the "good ones".

"He was really like a father to me," the inmate said.

Riner is survived by his wife of 22 years, Elana Chessor Riner. He leaves behind his son, daughter and grandson.

Though the family appreciates tributes and condolences, they ask people instead to donate to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Foundation.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office asks drivers to plan an alternate route for the processional. Directions of the processional can be found here.