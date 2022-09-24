Property owned by funeral home catches fire near Stone Mountain, officials say

The fire is out now.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Officials extinguished a fire at a propety owed by a funeral home in DeKalb County late Saturday morning.

DeKalb County Fire Department said the fire happened around Memorial Drive and James B Rivers Memorial Drive. It's right near the PARS Auto Sales. There's a sign that says 'Coming Son, Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home' out front near the road.

No injuries were reported, but officials did not say if anyone was inside the business at the time.

