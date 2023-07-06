Beloved Cobb County K-9 laid to rest with full honors

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from a previous report.
A beloved K-9 officer with the Cobb County Police Department was laid to rest Wednesday.
K-9 Chase received full honors at the funeral service including a folded American flag, which is traditionally a symbol of honor and remembrance, and a blanket handstitched in memory of the patrol dog. He also received a salute and bagpipers played during the ceremony.
The K-9 officer died after the air conditioning malfunctioned in a hot patrol car on June 5. Cobb County Police previously said officers were participating in an active shooting training at Allatoona High School.
K-9 Chase was found unresponsive in the patrol car, the police department said. He was almost five years old.
The patrol dog, a Belgian malinois from Hungary, was named for a Locust Grove Police Department officer, Chase Maddox, who died in the line of duty.
He joined the Cobb County Police Department in April 2020.
Cobb County Police previously said K-9 Chase had "seized thousands of dollars worth of illegal narcotics, with numerous arrests and apprehensions."
"His life, service, and legacy will forever be remembered by all of us within the Cobb County Police Department," the police department wrote on its social media page. "His legacy will be etched alongside other fallen officers where he will live on forever."
